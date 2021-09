MILLCHIC

Oversized Casual Sweater Tunic

$32.99

Buy Now Review It

30% nylon Imported pullover closure Hand Wash Only Material:50% Viscose + 30% nylon + 20% PBT.This knit pullover sweaters is made of high quality fabric.Soft Comfortable and lightweight. Design:Long Sleeve/Batwing Sleeve/Turtleneck/Ribbed Cuffs And Hem/Knitted Sweater/Loose Fit/Lightweight/Top Casual Woman/Sweater Pullover/Tunic Tops/Tunic Sweater/Tunic Sweatshirt/Pullover Sweater Dress. Occasion:Best Choice for