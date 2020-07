Le Specs

Oval Tortoiseshell-acetate Sunglasses

£40.00

Buy Now Review It

At MatchesFashion.com

Le Specs takes cues from 1990s minimalism when designing these brown tortoiseshell-effect Outta Love sunglasses. Theyre crafted with oval frames that encase green-tinted lenses. Style them as a retro-inspired touch to an array of everyday edits.