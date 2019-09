Le Specs

Outskirt Oval-frame Acetate Glasses

£115.00

Buy Now Review It

At Net-A-Porter

Le Specs' 'Outskirt' glasses are fitted with clear lenses that can be replaced with prescription or UV-protective ones. This lightweight pair is made from durable pale-blue acetate and has a shrunken oval frame that softens angular features. They look particularly great on square or heart-shaped faces. Come in a designer-stamped leather hard case.