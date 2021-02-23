COVERGIRL

Outlast All Day Lip Color

$10.99

Details Get brilliant lip color that lasts with CoverGirl Outlast All-Day Lip Color. This advanced formula keeps lips looking vibrant and fresh for up to 24 hours. The nourishing topcoat locks in color and provides instant moisture for soft, shiny lips. And feel free to smooch away-this transfer-resistant lip color is kiss-proof, smudge-proof, and food-proof. CoverGirl is Leaping Bunny approved cruelty free by Cruelty Free International, so you know their products are never tested on animals.