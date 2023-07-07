Home Dynamix

Nicole Miller New York Patio Area Rug

$244.99 $81.43

MODERN GEOMETRIC DESIGN: The Nicole Miller New York Patio Country Danica rug collection from Nicole Miller New York features a modern Bohemian-inspired geometric design for the three-season spaces in your home. INDOOR & OUTDOOR SPACES: This versatile rug is perfect to use in indoor and outdoor spaces. It is UV fade resistant and weather resistant. Perfect for high traffic areas in your home. TEXTURED & DURABLE: Crafted from polypropylene yarns, this woven rug is textured with a comfortable feel underfoot for relaxing in your indoor or outdoor space. LOW PILE, BIG IMPACT: This indoor/outdoor area rug has a low pile for easy cleaning yet still provides a big impact on your décor and styling with a beautiful, all-over geometric medallion pattern. Update any space instantly with this new area rug! Construction Type:Machine Made. Product Note:Rugs may contain temporary creases upon arrival, allow time for creases to flatten and settle Add comfort and style to your indoor/outdoor space with the Nicole Miller New York Patio Country Danica rug collection by Nicole Miller New York. Showcasing an allover medallion motif with florals and Victorian spades, this pretty rug will add an eye-catching accent your patio, deck or screened-in porch. The easy-care rug is durable and won't scratch your deck surface. It's UV fade and weather resistant. Ideal for indoor, high traffic areas such as the kitchen, playroom, and mudroom.