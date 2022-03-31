Sklum

The Outdoor Chair in Polyethylene Yolma is the perfect option to use on your terrace, garden or balcony. Thanks to its light weight and small dimensions, it is perfect to place in any space in your home, on your balcony or even in your kitchen. This terrace chair has different shades, find the one that best matches your garden. Made of polyethylene , it has a design that has back and seat in one piece , which makes it very comfortable. In addition, its braided effect gives it an original and casual touch. Combine our Yolma chair with one of our available tables finished in this same material or contrast with another of a different material, such as a glass or wooden tabletop.