Joss & Main

Ostrowski Upholstered Platform Bed (queen)

$570.00 $278.32

Buy Now Review It

At Joss & Main

Founded on a solid rubberwood and manufactured wood frame, this platform bed’s headboard strikes an oblong rectangular silhouette upholstered in brushed linen accented with shallow button tufting for a touch of mid-century modern charm, while padded foam fill offers added comfort. Low-profile side and foot rails and a series of slats support your preferred box spring and mattress (not included), while four round post legs in a walnut finish provide the bed sturdy support, offering 6.5" of clearance for valuable underbed storage. Product Details Headboard Included: Yes Assembly Required: Yes Product Warranty: 30 day limited manufacturer parts warranty Upholstered Upholstery Material: 100% Linen Box Spring Required Box Spring Required: Yes Box Spring Included: No