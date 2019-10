Warp + Weft

Osl Denim Jacket

$78.00

Buy Now Review It

At Warp + Weft

Inspired by Norway’s scenic capital, OSL is a refined twist on an American style icon - the jean jacket. Fusing classic features with innovative fabric that moves with you, this denim jacket is a daily essential. Steel is a rich, washed black wash with subtle whiskering and fading throughout. Tonal stitching and matte black hardware make this a perennial wardrobe staple.