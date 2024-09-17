Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Sweaters
Sandro
Orso Rhinestone Embellished Sweater
$415.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Bloomingdale's
Need a few alternatives?
Sandro
Orso Rhinestone Embellished Sweater
BUY
$415.00
Bloomingdale's
Free People
Porta Cashmere Henley
BUY
£158.00
Free People
H&M
Wool Sweater
BUY
$59.99
H&M
Hanifa
Kelli Knit Top
BUY
£55.00
£78.00
Hanifa
More from Sandro
Sandro
Orso Rhinestone Embellished Sweater
BUY
$415.00
Bloomingdale's
Sandro
Leather And Rhinestone Ballet Flats
BUY
£185.40
£309.00
Sandro
Sandro
Cropped Pleated Linen-blend Gauze Top
BUY
£93.00
£169.00
The Outnet
Sandro
Harper Blazer
BUY
$100.00
$565.00
Rent The Runway
More from Sweaters
GU
Cable Polo Sweater
BUY
$29.90
GU
Stine Goya
Long Sleeve Cropped Cardigan
BUY
$280.00
Stine Goya
Sandro
Orso Rhinestone Embellished Sweater
BUY
$415.00
Bloomingdale's
Stine Goya
Long Sleeve Cropped Cardigan
BUY
£190.00
Stine Goya
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted