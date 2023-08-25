Cal Exotics

Original Venus Butterfly

At Babeland

Fans of the wearable Venus Butterfly will love this bright-pink critter, here to offer hands-free external vibrator placement and many options for play. If you're looking for hands-free stimulation that can stay in place during foreplay, penetration, and more, the Butterfly is designed with stretchy, elastic waist/thigh straps to keep it on the clitoris while the wings tease the labia. (Fits up to 22” diameter thighs and 32” diameter waist strap.) Depending on the wearer's anatomy and size, the butterfly may be unobtrusive enough for intercourse or may cover the vaginal opening; the design is fun for masturbation, sexploration, and other sexy play. Experiment to find out which positions work best for you! Variable speed, powered by an easy-to-use wired controller with a multi-speed control dial; takes two AA batteries (not included). The vibrator is not waterproof; to clean, wipe with damp cloth or spray with toy cleaner.