Leesa

Original Hybrid Mattress

$1499.00 $1299.00

Buy Now Review It

At Leesa

Learn more about the Original Hybrid Mattress Experience better sleep the hybrid way—where the support of 789+ springs and added airflow meets the contouring comfort and pressure relieving foams of our Original Leesa Mattress. Memory foam for the perfect hug A responsive top foam layer contours your body for comfortable alignment and a deeper sleep. High-performance premium foam High airflow foam sleeps cool and helps with pressure relief for the hips, back, and shoulders. Innerspring core support Spring layer provides edge support, durability, and mobility for all body types and sleep positions.