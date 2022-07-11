Oribe

Dry Styling Holiday Set

Description Dry Texturizing Spray builds in substantial volume and seductive texture and absorbs oil at the roots. Gold Lust Dry Shampoo instantly extends blowouts while restoring strength and softness. Benefits Dermatologist-tested. Formulated without parabens, sulfates or sodium chloride. Color and keratin treatment safe Suggested Use Dry Texturizing Spray: Shake. Spray where you want volume. Gold Lust Dry Shampoo: Shake . Spray 8-10" from scalp.