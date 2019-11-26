Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Forever21
Organza-sleeve Mini Dress
$25.00
$17.50
Buy Now
Review It
At Forever21
A velvet mini dress featuring a square neck, long organza peasant sleeves, flare hem, darted bust, and a concealed back zip closure.
Need a few alternatives?
Sea
Ella Puff Sleeve Dress
$345.00
$207.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
KAMALIKULTURE by Norma Kamali
Long Sleeve Flared Dress
$175.00
from
Zappos
BUY
& Other Stories
Smocked Ruffle Hem Midi Dress
$149.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
Astr The Label
Sadie Dress
$66.60
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Forever21
Forever21
Organza-sleeve Mini Dress
$25.00
$17.50
from
Forever21
BUY
Forever21
Square-buckle Skinny Hip Belt
$6.90
$3.45
from
Forever21
BUY
Forever21
Ribbed Knit T-shirt Dress
$14.90
from
Forever21
BUY
Forever21
Faux Shearling Coat
$49.99
from
Forever21
BUY
More from Dresses
Forever21
Organza-sleeve Mini Dress
$25.00
$17.50
from
Forever21
BUY
Acne
Acne Dress
C$148.00
C$103.60
from
The Upside
BUY
Ganni
Printed Satin Maxi Dress
$375.00
$187.50
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Jacquemus
Perou Striped Knitted Maxi Dress
$590.00
$354.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted