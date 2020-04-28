United States
Room Essentials
Organizer Task Lamp
$15.99
At Target
Keep your workspace tidy and perfectly lit with the Organizer Task Lamp from Room Essentials™. This compact desk lamp helps you stay organized by providing a convenient place to store your pens, sticky notes, or anything else you want to keep within reach. The lamp also features a regular AC outlet and USB port, giving you a convenient place to plug in your small electronic devices. The flexible neck also makes it easy to adjust the angle of the light to suit your needs.
