Room Essentials

Organizer Task Lamp

$15.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Keep your workspace tidy and perfectly lit with the Organizer Task Lamp from Room Essentials™. This compact desk lamp helps you stay organized by providing a convenient place to store your pens, sticky notes, or anything else you want to keep within reach. The lamp also features a regular AC outlet and USB port, giving you a convenient place to plug in your small electronic devices. The flexible neck also makes it easy to adjust the angle of the light to suit your needs.