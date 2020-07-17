Coola

Organic Sunscreen Body Spray Spf 50

$28.00

Product Description A spray that slays! Our Eco-Lux size organic Sport SPF 50 Continuous Sunscreen Sprays have your back—and every other inch of your skin—with a bottle that keeps misting even when it's upside down, making it easy to cover your entire body. This sheer, water- and sweat-resistant organic formula is packed with antioxidants and skin-nourishing ingredients, and absorbs fast with no greasy feel. So you can play hard without any slippery residue. 1 At COOLA, we're passionate about creating happy, healthy lifestyle experiences. We believe that clean beauty should feel as good as it is healthy, which is why we develop organic products that you'll love wearing every day.