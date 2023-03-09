NA-KD

Organic Patchwork Cropped Denim Jacket

£54.95 £27.47

Organic Patchwork Cropped Denim Jacket This denim jacket features a classic collar. It has dropped shoulders and long sleeves with button cuffs. This denim jacket features a button closure down the front, two chest pockets, cropped length and a patchwork design. This denim jacket comes in blue. Composition: Shell: 100% Organic cotton. Pocket lining: 65% Polyester, 35% Cotton. Care instructions: Wash with similar colours Wash inside out Line dry Article number: 1749-000022-0003