Avocado

Organic Latex Mattress (queen)

$2999.00

Buy Now Review It

At Avocado

We don’t hold back on the GOLS organic certified natural latex in our Latex Mattress. We use a full 9 inches of foam, all of which comes from our own organic farms, to provide firm, contouring support. With our GOTS organic certified wool and cotton rounding out the support layers, the mattress is made exclusively with natural, organic, materials — so it’s entirely biodegradable. A slimmer profile gives it a sleek, modern look. And rest easy knowing your mattress is also GREENGUARD Gold and 100% GOTS organic certified for the highest marks in environmental and social responsibility.