Touch of ECO

Organic Hanging Roma Tomato Growing Kit

$29.99 $17.90

Buy Now Review It

At Wayfair

Hang them on a wall, over a balcony, off your deck or anywhere you want. Now grow beautiful big cherry tomatoes, jalapeno peppers, Roma tomatoes, or sweet bell peppers anywhere! Better yet it is reusable, lightweight, economical and practical. Turning any sunny patio, deck, fence or wall into a beautiful edible organic garden. Each USA-made bountiful kit includes a recyclable and reusable flexible eco-fabric growing bag, nylon rope for hanging, quart of coco-potting soil, shovel and non-GMO seeds. All you have to do is just add the provided soil, sprinkle in the seeds, water and watch your fruit grow! Product details include 9" x 24" reusable eco-fabric bag with nylon rope, a packet of seeds, a quart of potting soil, shovel, planting guide and care instructions. Perfect for hanging over porch railings or vertical growing USDA organic and GMO-free. Grow indoors or outdoors all year long! Ideal for yards large and small, apartments, balconies, patios, gates, terraces, schoolyards, community and rooftop gardens. All seeds require full sun.