Organic Cotton Denim Overalls

Organic semi-stretch cotton denim overalls with aged silver toned hardware, large workwear patch pockets and a centered front zipper. Semi-stretch High waist Tapered straight fit leg Cropped length Length of inseam: 71cm / 28 Model wears: EU 36/ UK 10/ US 4 / Small Made with sustainable materials.