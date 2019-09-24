Organic Bath Salt: Relax, Bb
$12.00
Bomb AF Organic Bath Salt (Relax, bb scent)
Size: 2oz (individual pack)
Bomb AF bath bombs were developed specifically for sensitive skin. The founder worked with an experienced doula to create an invigorating smell of sweet spearmint and lavender oil blend to relax. Lavender & chamomile flower buds sooth your mind, body and spirit, Himalayan Pink Salt detoxes the body and sweet almond with coconut oil replenishes the skin.
Organic oils and flower petals, pure salts, vegan, non-GMO, never tested on animals, and vagina friendly.
A basic #BombAF bath time experience.
The Bloomi Approved:
No vulvar allergens
Glycerin free
Free of all the bad stuff: phthalates, sulfates, parabens, alcohol and artificial dyes or fragrances
Infused with 100% pure organic essential oils
Gluten-free and vegan
Ingredients:
Pure magnesium sulfate (salt), Himalayan pink salt, coconut oil unrefined, sweet amber oil, organic flower petals, sodium bicarbonate (baking soda), citric acid (100% from sugar cane), USDA organic essential oils.
Directions:
Remove the bath bomb from the outer plastic bag
Drop the bath bomb (organic cotton bag and all) into the bathtub
Relax, rejuvenate, hydrate, express some gratitude, make a few plans- whatever floats your boat, just enjoy your bath time!
After your bath, rinse off