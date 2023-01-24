Lelo | FP Movement

Ora 3

$179.00

Buy Now Review It

At Free People

Style No. 58154543; Color Code: 065 With a sleek design, the Lelo Ora 3 is an innovative personal vibrator that mimics the feeling of oral sex. Designed for clitoral stimulation, this toy features a mind blowing combination of different vibration patterns and an ultra-smooth rotating node that simulates the sensation of indulgent oral pleasure, ergonomically perfected for a firm, controlled tongue-like feeling. With a wide range of vibration intensities so that you’re in control of your own pleasure. Safe for all skin types Rechargeable through USB Waterproof Instructions included