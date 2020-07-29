W3LL People

Optimist Lipstick

$16.99

Give lips the luxury treatment with this high-impact, deeply hydrating satin lipstick. Our plant-based, organic formula creates a smooth, weightless texture on the lips and vibrant,, deeply-pigmented hues of color designed to flatter all skin tones. Formulated with organic shea butter, jojoba oil, and silk, Optimist Sem-Matte Lipstick provides your pout with a combination of nourishing nutrients, vitamins, and omega oils for healthy hydrated lips. An Allure Best of Beauty Award. We are honored to partner with Lipstick Angels and its mission to uplift, restore and inspire those courageously facing cancer. 100% of sales proceeds from the limited edition shade BRAVE will be donated to Lipstick Angles. BRAVE is inspired by the 2019 Pantone Color of the Year, Living Coral. Great For: Nourishing dry lips Versatile, bold lip color with a matte finish. Lips that love a weightless, long-wear texture. Cruelty-Free | Non-Toxic | Sustainably-Made Made With: Organic Shea Butter, Jojoba Oil, Organic Cupuacu Butter Made Without: Parabens, Dimethicone, Sulfates