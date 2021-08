Opinel

Curved Bread Knife

Here’s something to write home to your breadbox about: A serrated knife designed to slice even, intact slices every single time. The specially curved blade is made from anti-corrosive stainless steel, so it’ll stay shiny for years to come and the beechwood handle is easy to grip (and pretty to look at, too). We suggest you take it for a trial run on this gloriously golden and ridiculously simple sourdough.