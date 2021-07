OPI

Opi Nail Lacquer Big Apple Red

$20.00

Buy Now Review It

At Adore Beauty

Discover the unstoppable confidence of OPI Nail Lacquer in Big Apple Red, a bold red creme that will give you fabulous nails in a New York minute. This classic red delivers up to 7 days of wear, making it the perfect choice for anyone who likes to change up their mani regularly.