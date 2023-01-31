Zara

Open-knit Cardigan

$65.95

At Zara

COMPOSITION, CARE & ORIGIN ORIGIN We work with our suppliers, workers, unions and international organizations to develop a supply chain in which human rights are respected and promoted, contributing to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Thanks to the collaboration with our suppliers, we work to know the facilities and processes used to manufacture our garments in order to know the traceability of our products. Made in Turkey CARE Caring for your clothes is caring for the environment. Knit garments have elasticity, which is why it is important to wash them at low temperatures on a gentle spin cycle, dry them on a flat surface and fold them for storage. This will prevent them from becoming deformed and will reduce energy consumption. Machine wash at max. 30ºC/86ºF with short spin cycle Do not use bleach Iron at a maximum of 110ºC/230ºF Do not dry clean Do not tumble dry COMPOSITION We work with monitoring programmes to ensure compliance with our social, environmental and health and safety standards for our garments. To assess compliance, we have developed a programme of audits and continuous improvement plans. OUTER SHELL 55% polyester · 45% cotton Which contains at least: OUTER SHELL 45% certified recycled cotton CERTIFIED MATERIALS RECYCLED COTTON This fibre is obtained by recycling cotton textile waste that is mixed with a proportion of virgin fibres. This type of cotton reduces the need for new crops. It is certified by organisations that monitor the process from the source to the end product. We are currently working with the Global Recycled Standard (GRS) and the Recycled Content Standard (RCS).