Onzie

Onzie High Rise Graphic Leggings, Sizes Xs-xl

$74.00 $52.99

Buy Now Review It

At Zappos

Slim fit hugs curves while still leaving room for movement. High-rise elastic waistband wears comfortably. Graphic design with large dream catcher on left leg. 82% polyester, 18% spandex. Machine wash and dry. Made in the USA and imported.Product measurements were taken using size XS, inseam 29. Please note that measurements may vary by size.Measurements: Waist Measurement: 23 in. Outseam: 37 1⁄2 in. Inseam: 29 in. Front Rise: 9 in. Back Rise: 14 in. Leg Opening: 7 in.