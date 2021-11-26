Hoover

Onepwr Dust Chaser Handheld Vacuum

$139.99 $109.99

At Target

Designed to make cleaning easier and more convenient, the ONEPWR™ DustChaser™ Hand Vacuum has the performance and power to clean where you need it, when you need it with a lightweight and sleek design. Built with a high performance digital motor, this hand vacuum has 2X more suction1 for powerful pickups. Tackle the dust, dirt or spills anywhere including tight spaces and hard to reach spots around your house or in your car with the built-in extended nozzle, the 2-in-1 crevice tool and the upholstery tool. Equipped with dual stage filtration with Media, the Dust Chaser™ lets you enjoy powerful suction through your entire clean without fading while capturing 99.97% of dust, dirt & allergens down to 0.3 microns. 1Per ASTM F558-17 as compared to Hoover BH57005 2Down to 0.3 microns