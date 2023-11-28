Revlon

One-step Volumizer Plus 2.0 Hair Dryer And Hot Air Brush

$74.99 $44.99

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta Beauty

Results 93% Agree that since using Supernatural Face Crème Riche their skin looks firmer and lifted and feels more supple and elastic* 90% Agree since using Supernatural Face Crème Riche their skin’s tone and texture looks dramatically transformed* 21% Clinically proven to synthesise collagen production at a cellular level by up to 21%** Source *Consumer Survey July 2022 (30 respondents). **Independent in-vitro test 2020 investigating the production of Type 1 collagen by human skin fibroblasts