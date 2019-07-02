Tulip Tie Fabric Dye Kit, Moody Blues Tulip One-Step Tie Dye is great for one-color and multicolor projects, fashion-forward tie-dye designs, group activities and tons of family fun! The incredible vibrancy, along with colors that stay bold and beautiful through repeated washings, makes Tulip One-Step Tie Dye America's Favorite! What’s more, its easy-to-use, one-step process eliminates the need to presoak fabrics in soda ash - just add water to the dye bottles, shake and apply. Tie dye has never been so fun and easy!