Urban Renewal

One-of-a-kind Utility Patchwork Denim Jacket

£120.00

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

Style No. 0412621551281; Color Code: 092 Utility textures top this upcycled vintage denim jacket, complete with camouflage panels throughout. Button-through style Ft. a spread collar, drop shoulders, long sleeves and two patch pockets at the chest. Online return only. This item cannot be returned in store About Urban Renewal One-Of-A-Kind - One-of-a-kind pieces are handpicked vintage pieces from all over the map - Carefully selected original vintage pieces, no two are exactly alike - Each piece is unique – we only have one available, so once it’s gone it’s gone! Content + Care - 100% Vintage fibres - Hand wash