United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Faithfull the Brand
Ondine Floral-print Linen Shorts
£67.82
At Net-A-Porter
Coordinating sets are among our favorite outfits for vacation, which is why Faithfull The Brand's 'Ondine' high-rise shorts and the [matching 'Jamais' top ] should be added to your packing list. They're made from breathable floral-print linen that's pleated to enhance the loose silhouette.Shown here with: [Faithfull The Brand Tote ], [Ancient Greek Sandals Slides ], [Anita Berisha Choker ], [Alighieri Anklet ].