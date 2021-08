OPI

Once And Floral

$11.50

Buy Now Review It

At OPI

Channel the radiance of the underwater world with this coral-colored shade. This warm pink natural origin nail polish proves that nature’s palette is the most colorful of them all. OPI Nature Strong is OPI's first natural origin nail lacquer, which lasts up to seven days of wear and shine. Use your natural origin nail polish shade with Nature Strong Top Coat for extended wear. Made in the USA.