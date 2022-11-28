Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Skirts
FP Movement
On Deck Skort
$78.00
$29.95
Buy Now
Review It
At Free People
Need a few alternatives?
edikted
Sabina Low Rise Sequin Miniskirt
BUY
$67.20
$84.00
Nordstrom
ASOS DESIGN
Satin Pleated Midi Skirt With Belt In Wine
BUY
$45.60
$57.00
ASOS
Topshop
Sequin With Printed Mesh Layer Midi Skirt
BUY
$71.00
Yoox
Sézane
Aida Skirt
BUY
$160.00
Sézane
More from FP Movement
FP Movement
Chasse My Way Crop
BUY
$19.95
$48.00
Free People
FP Movement
See You Through Printed Flares
BUY
$39.95
$118.00
Free People
FP Movement
Wade On Onesie
BUY
$69.95
$148.00
Free People
FP Movement
Fly High Shorts
BUY
$19.95
$20.00
Free People
More from Skirts
edikted
Sabina Low Rise Sequin Miniskirt
BUY
$67.20
$84.00
Nordstrom
ASOS DESIGN
Satin Pleated Midi Skirt With Belt In Wine
BUY
$45.60
$57.00
ASOS
Topshop
Sequin With Printed Mesh Layer Midi Skirt
BUY
$71.00
Yoox
Sézane
Aida Skirt
BUY
$160.00
Sézane
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted