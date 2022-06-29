Maeve

Ombre Plaid Midi Sundress

$160.00 $49.97

Buy Now Review It

At Anthropologie

Style No. 4130084320082; Color Code: 266 Cotton, elastane Side pockets Button front Machine wash Imported Dimensions Standard: Falls 52" from shoulder Petites: Falls 48" from shoulder Plus: Falls 47.5" from shoulder Maeve The name "Maeve" references a purple flower, a Greek goddess, and a famously beautiful Irish warrior queen. In light of these inspirations, it's no surprise that their collection is structured yet delicate, a representation of beauty and strength at once. Each Maeve design is refined, flattering, and - best of all - exclusively ours.