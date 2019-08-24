The Olympus E-M10 mark III and 14-42mm EZ lens kit has been specially designed for people who love photography and need the perfect system to get started. The E-M10 mark III is small and lightweight so it’s convenient to take everywhere. The new intuitive touch screen interface and shortcut button make camera settings easy. Touch AF lets you instantly focus and trip the shutter with one touch of your subject on the tilting screen. And with foolproof in-body image stabilization, you'll easily shoot blur-free stills and smooth 4K video, all handheld, no tripod or other stabilizing gear needed. This kit includes the ultra-slim electronic zoom M.Zuiko 14-42mm EZ lens, a custom Olympus camera bag, and a 16 GB memory card. Start your photographic journey with the E-M10 mark III.