Our Olive Wood Collection is crafted in a family-owned woodshop in the small town of Sfax, Tunisia. Here the olive tree is sacred and known for its longevity – growing for hundreds of years. For this reason, Olive Wood’s skilled artisans use only sustainably sourced wood from olive trees that no longer bear fruit. Each piece crafted of this extremely hard and durable wood is shaped and sanded, then polished with olive oil to moisturize the surface and bring out the beautiful color and grain pattern.