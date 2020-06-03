Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Qhemet Biologics
Olive & Honey Hydrating Balm
$16.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Sephora
A clear, 100 percent natural balm that uses pure wildflower honey to hydrate and soften dry, afro-textured hair.
More from Qhemet Biologics
Qhemet Biologics
Moringa Tree Conditioning Ghee
$22.00
from
Sephora
BUY
promoted
Qhemet Biologics
Amla & Olive Heavy Cream
$21.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted