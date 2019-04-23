Skip navigation!
Jewelry
Necklaces
Pichulik
Oldonyo Necklace
$174.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Oxosi
Pichulik Oldonyo Necklace / Black crystal and lava... (visit site URLs for full description)
Featured in 1 story
Black Fashion Designers To Shop This Holiday
by
Channing Hargrove
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Need Supply
Roan Necklace
$38.00
from
Need Supply
BUY
DETAILS
Jaclyn Mayer
Lulia Necklace
$224.00
from
Hatch Jewelry
BUY
DETAILS
P.A.R.O.S.H. f’Rosard
Flower Ribbon Necklace
$169.56
from
Farfetch
BUY
DETAILS
Topshop
Black Tattoo Choker
$12.00
from
Topshop
BUY
DETAILS
Pichulik
Tassel Necklace
$48.00
from
Lisa Says Gah
BUY
DETAILS
Aurate
Double Mini Gold Letter Charm Pendant
$300.00
$240.00
from
Aurate
BUY
DETAILS
Etsy
Pastel Goth Melt Heart Necklace
$17.00
from
Etsy
BUY
DETAILS
Soko
Open Sabi Link Necklace
$98.00
from
Antidote+
BUY
DETAILS
Evevic
Cultured Pearl Jewelry Set
$19.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Fashion
Meet The Designer Who Can’t Keep Her Crystal Durag In Stock
More and more we are looking to our phones to scope out the latest products, brands, and designers on Instagram. In the case of Cheyenne Kimora, the
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
Prada Is The Latest Fashion House To Go Fur-Free
As issues of sustainability and ethical responsibility move to the forefront of the industry, more and more brands are striving to enact lasting, positive
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
Ozwald Boateng’s New York Show Will Honor the Harlem Renaissance
Ozwald Boateng, the youngest Black designer to open a business on London’s Savile Row in 1995, is bringing his talents to New York City. For the first
by
Channing Hargrove
