Olaplex

No.7 Bonding Oil, 30 Ml

$30.00

Description A highly-concentrated, weightless reparative styling oil. Dramatically increase shine, softness, and color vibrancy. Minimizes fly-aways and frizz. Provides heat protection of up to 450°. Benefits Shine, Strengthening, UV Protection, Heat Protection, Frizz Control, Detangle Suggested Use Turn the bottle upside down and gently tap the index finger on the bottom of the bottle to dispense a metered drop