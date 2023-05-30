Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Wolford
Olaf Hayek Tights
$129.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Wolford
More from Wolford
Wolford
Stardust Tights
BUY
$55.00
Shopbop
Wolford
Sheer Touch Forming Skirt
BUY
£88.00
Wolford
Wolford
High-rise Mesh Shapewear Briefs
BUY
£95.00
Matches Fashion
Wolford
Tulle Control Shorts
BUY
£95.00
Selfridges
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted