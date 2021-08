Ceremonia

Oil Mist Con Aloe Vera

$25.00

Buy Now Review It

At Ceremonia

A treatment oil that's first-of-its-kind with a weightless formula and easy-to-distribute micro mist applicator—meet our newest addition, the Oil Mist con Aloe Vera. This ultra fine mist features restorative, nutrient-packed ingredients including Aloe Vera and Mexican Chia Seed Oil that help protect strands, condition hair and boost shine. For an instant infusion of hair nutrition that all hair types will enjoy.