Revlon

Oil-absorbing Volcanic Face Roller

$9.98 $7.98

LIKE BLOTTING PAPERS, BUT BETTER: This face roller is made of real volcanic stone, which soaks up excess oil instantly. It’s our secret for fresh, shine-free skin any time. Use it on a clean or finished face—it won’t mess up your makeup MASSAGES AND MATTIFIES FACE: Rolling the stone roller across your skin feels heavenly, like a mini facial massage. Ditch your jade roller and use our 2-in-1 Mattifying face roller for oily and acne prone skin EASY TO USE: Gently roll the face roller ball over your T-zone or anywhere skin is shiny. That’s it LESS WASTE THAN BLOTTING PAPER: Unlike blotting papers for oily skin that are used once and thrown out, this oil-absorbing roller is reusable. To clean, twist the roller’s ring to unlock, and pull out the stone. Wash with a gentle cleanser, rinse, and air-dry before locking it back in LIVE BOLDLY WITH REVLON MAKEUP: Revlon has the quality beauty tools and high-pigment, the bold color makeup you need to be yourself. Our tools for the face, eyes, and nails are everyday essentials elevated through function, form, or and material (but still amazingly affordable)