Ohnut

Ohnut Set Of 3 (+1 Extra Ring)

$65.00 $55.00

Designed with an FDA approved body-safe material, Ohnut’s soft and stretchy feel is cozy for all. Ohnut is designed to feel just like skin. It’s so comfortable (like a gentle hug) you and your partner will barely notice it’s there. Explore adding and removing rings at any time with any position, so that both you and your partner to focus on what matters most - connection, enjoyment and fun. Always discreet shipping Comes with 4 soft rings, travel pouch, and clever conversation starters Ohnut width stretches to 8in (20.3cm), and height of 4 rings is 2 ¾ in (7cm) tall BPA, phthalate, and latex free