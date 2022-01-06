Frenchie

Oh La La Love Lube

£14.00

At Frenchie

Frenchie Oh La La Love Lube is a natural, water based Aloe lubricant, formulated with lust love.Featuring regenerative and protective Australian native botanicals, these native gems assist with moisture retention, and are anti-inflammatory and anti-fungal. The long-lasting formulation ensures satisfaction, so Frenchie Oh La La Love Lube won’t leave you craving more. (In this case, one pump is enough).While we’re firm believers that it’s what’s on the inside that counts, we couldn’t resist housing all our Love Lube goodness in a tres chic bottle that looks right at home on any bedside table. Plus, the easy-to-use pump dispenser ensures your hands are only momentarily away from the task at hand.Being kind to the planet is just as important as being kind to ourselves, so all Frenchie Oh La La Love Lube is vegan and cruelty free (All testing is conducted on animals in the sack, not the cute, furry kind).