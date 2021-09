Jacquemus

Off-white La Montagne ‘le Cardigan Alzou’ Cardigan

$305.00

Buy Now Review It

At SSENSE

Long sleeve knit mohair and wool-blend cardigan in off-white. Y-neck collar. Button closure at front. Rib knit cuffs and hem. Cropped hem. Tonal hardware. Part of the La Montagne collection. Supplier color: Off-White 50% mohair, 36% polyamide, 14% wool. Made in Italy. 212553F095010