Ever Pretty

Off The Shoulder Ruffle Party Dress

$49.99

Buy Now Review It

100% Polyester Size may run small, please order one size up if not sure Elastic closure Features: Off the shoulder, layered ruffle, side split, empire waist, floor length summer dress. Beautiful ruched waist creates a figure flattering empire waistline while the elastic in the back creates a comfortable fit for all day wear. The thigh high slit allows the dress to spin beautiful and move with you on the dance floor. The off shoulder neckline is lined with elastic to comfortable hug your body while still allowing easy movement of your arms. Four way style to wear: off the shoulder, with shoulder, one shoulder and strapless style. It can be changed to fit your personal style. Perfect for dating, casual outings, vacation, beach party, night club and other occasions, also good as long sundress, long beach dress, long maternity dress, photography dress, summer casual long shift dress. Ever-Pretty gives you stylish and affordable dresses with unique design. You deservie this beautiful summer dress for almost all casual or semi-formal occasions, remember not only wear it for once!