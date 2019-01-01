Sunn Lab Swim

Off The Shoulder Flounce Bikini Top

$32.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Hit the beach or lounge by the pool in style wearing this Off-the-Shoulder Flounce Bikini Top from SUNN LAB SWIM. Crafted from an ultra-soft nylon/spandex blend to provide a comfy and stretchy fit, this off-the-shoulder bikini top features a bright, eye-catching tropical print with a ruffled flounce overlay to create a gorgeous look you'll love. This off-the-shoulder bikini top features removable cups to provide you with the perfect fit — simply pair it with matching bikini bottoms to create a cute, coordinated look.