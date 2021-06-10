Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Intimates
H&M
Off-the-shoulder Bikini Top
£9.99
Buy Now
Review It
At H&M
Off-the-shoulder bikini top
Need a few alternatives?
Skims
Sculpting Snap-fastening Stretch-woven Body
BUY
£74.00
Selfridges
Nike
Nike Swoosh Swimsuit
BUY
£30.00
JD Sports
Monki
Deep Back Swimsuit
BUY
£25.00
Monki
Calzedonia
Bikini Bottoms Indonesia
BUY
£15.00
Calzedonia
More from H&M
promoted
H&M
Lyocell-blend Dress
BUY
$49.99
H&M
promoted
H&M
Lyocell-blend Top
BUY
$14.99
H&M
promoted
H&M
Oversized Linen-blend Jacket
BUY
$49.99
H&M
promoted
H&M
Fine-knit Top
BUY
$17.99
H&M
More from Intimates
Skims
Sculpting Snap-fastening Stretch-woven Body
BUY
£74.00
Selfridges
Nike
Nike Swoosh Swimsuit
BUY
£30.00
JD Sports
Monki
Deep Back Swimsuit
BUY
£25.00
Monki
Calzedonia
Bikini Bottoms Indonesia
BUY
£15.00
Calzedonia
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted