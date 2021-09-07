ODODOS

High Waisted Yoga Capris With Pockets

$20.98

Buy Now Review It

76% Polyester / 24% Spandex or 87% Polyester / 13% Spandex Imported Elastic closure ➤4 WAY STRETCH BRUSHED SOFT fabric provides maximum comfort and protection during every pose and movement. Moisture-wicking fabric to stay dry and comfortable. ➤HIGH WAISTED & WIDE WAISTBAND for no muffin top and maximum coverage while bending and stretching, elastic band hold up leggings Not to fall down. ➤2 BIG SIDE POCKETS for storage of your phone, free your hands while workout. Versatile pants for yoga, running, travel, exercise, hiking, lounge, errands, any type of workout, or everyday casual use. ➤FLAT-LOCK& GUSSETED CROTCH: Chafe-free and ergonomic seams for a natural range of motion. Gusseted crotch for greater freedom of movement. ➤ON TREND MULTI COLOR: Choose from Solid, Heather, SpaceDye, Jacquard, Pattern, You decide what's best for you. You're covered by our 100% full money-back guarantee.