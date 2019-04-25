Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Flats
Office
Odessa Lace Front Sandals
£45.00
£29.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Office
The stylish Odessa Ghillie sandal by OFFICE with tan leather multi strap upper, lace up front and ankle lace detail. - Leather upper - PU insole - Rubber sole
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Nine West
Fabiola Thong Sandals
$49.00
from
Nine West
BUY
DETAILS
Uniqlo U
Sandals
$29.90
from
Uniqlo
BUY
DETAILS
Madewell
The Boardwalk Lace-up Sandal
$59.50
from
Madewell
BUY
DETAILS
Ancient Greek Sandals
Apteros Cutout Leather Slides
£130.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
More from Office
DETAILS
Office
Milo Strappy Back Toe Loop Sandal
£65.00
£49.00
from
Office
BUY
DETAILS
Office
Scuba Toe Loop Sandals Black Leather Natural Sole
£39.00
from
Office
BUY
DETAILS
Office
Marigold Strappy Heels White Pu
£49.00
from
Office
BUY
DETAILS
Office
Hype 2 Double Strap Sandals
£29.00
£24.00
from
Office
BUY
More from Flats
DETAILS
TKEES
Jo Lace-up Sandal
$94.95
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Steve Madden
Feather-l Genuine Calf Hair Loafer Flat
$89.95
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Pêche
Heize Ballerina Flats
$85.00
from
Pêche
BUY
DETAILS
Franco Sarto
Leopard Loafers
$99.00
$58.91
from
Macy's
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted